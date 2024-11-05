Even though the Bad Boy mogul is facing federal criminal charges, he’s still able to cast his ballot in the 2024 election.

TMZ has confirmed that the 55-year-old troubled mogul still has the right to vote according to the law, but has to be posted as an absentee ballot and mailed from the Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC. His votes are valid in the states where he is registered as a voter, which include California and Florida.

Diddy is usually proactively vocal on the political front, as he helped launch Vote or Die in 2004, a campaign designed to make voting “cool” for younger people. The Bad Boy founder canvassed U.S. cities and partnered with other celebrities such as jay-Z and Russel Simmons to promote the “Vote or Die” campaign. Diddy nixed the program during the 2008 election even though he was a vocal supporter of President Barack Obama.

Diddy made his support of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris very public, presenting a new line of “Vote or Die” merchandise. Combs also put on a town hall titled “State of Emergency: Election Day and Black America” on September 20, 2020. He also used his Revolt TV network to release a series about voter suppression in Black voting districts. Additionally, Diddy told Charlamagne tha God that politicians like Donald Trump needed to be removed from power in a Revolt TV interview the following month.