Dionne Warwick Honors Music Icon Quincy Jones

Legendary singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dionne Warwick recently paid tribute to Grammy and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame titan Quincy Jones, celebrating his lasting influence on music and entertainment. Warwick, a Grammy winner herself, recalled Jones’s unparalleled impact and his timeless contributions to shaping the industry.

“Another music icon has made his transition. My dear friend and mentor is now a part of that great orchestra in heaven. Quincy meant a lot to me and I will certainly miss him as will so many others. His presence will continue to be felt through the many musical talents he produced over the years. My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace” – Dionne Warwick

Known for his musical genius across genres, Jones has left an indelible mark, inspiring countless artists. Warwick’s heartfelt words highlighted the deep respect and admiration Jones has earned over his decades-long career as a producer, arranger, and visionary in modern music.

