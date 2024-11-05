Dionne Warwick Honors Music Icon Quincy Jones

Legendary singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dionne Warwick recently paid tribute to Grammy and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame titan Quincy Jones, celebrating his lasting influence on music and entertainment. Warwick, a Grammy winner herself, recalled Jones’s unparalleled impact and his timeless contributions to shaping the industry.
Known for his musical genius across genres, Jones has left an indelible mark, inspiring countless artists. Warwick’s heartfelt words highlighted the deep respect and admiration Jones has earned over his decades-long career as a producer, arranger, and visionary in modern music.
You can see the touching messages of others here.
Advertisement