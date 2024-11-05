Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Dr. Dre Says Quincy Jones is Why He Decided to Become a Producer

November 5, 2024
Shawn Grant
Dr. Dre joins a list of luminaries honoring Quincy Jones’s life and legacy. Taking to Instagram, Dre revealed that Mr. Jones was why he “decided to become a record producer.”


“His records were my go-to when I started engineering,” Dr. Dre wrote. “All of the time that I spent hanging out with him was priceless and I love how open he was- the advice he gave me, the conversations we had have helped me in my life and career.”

You can see his full statement below and see the touching messages of others here.

