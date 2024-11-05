Georgia Polling Sites Targeted by Russian-Origin Bomb Threats, Says Secretary of State

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed Tuesday that a bomb threat of Russian origin targeted multiple polling sites in the state. While he assured the public the threat was “not credible,” he noted it affected five to seven precincts across various Georgia counties, USA Today reports.

“They’re up to mischief it seems,” Raffensperger said, alluding to Russian interference. “They don’t want us to have a smooth, fair, and accurate election.”

Federal agencies were involved in assessing the threat, though Raffensperger did not specify which agencies responded. The FBI later confirmed that several states faced bomb threats, many appearing to originate from Russian email domains.

