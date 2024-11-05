Spotify Star Toby Smiles Is Changing Perceptions of Disability and Mental Health

Living with a disability can be immensely difficult. Not only do disabilities often present physical external struggles when it comes to navigating through the world, but they also present immense internal struggles, mentally and emotionally. This is why the work that Toby Smiles does is so profoundly essential.

Toby is a TikTok influencer, social media star, and musical artist with millions of followers. He is known for using this immense social platform to inspire people with and without disabilities.

As an individual living with disability, Toby’s content can utilize his unique perspective and bring positivity to people’s lives. Through his content creation, he strives to show his fans that “anyone can live their dreams, regardless of challenges.”

Resilience Inspiration: Toby’s Personal Journey and Struggles

From the beginning, Toby aimed to show people that disability doesn’t define anyone. While social media platforms are often used to spread negativity, Toby saw these platforms as an opportunity to do something completely different. He wanted to use social media to break down barriers and remind people that we’re all human. In this way, social media became a perfect outlet for him, allowing him to share his journey, connect with others, and show people that resilience, joy, and humor matter more than labels.

Toby lives with cerebral palsy, and that comes with its own set of challenges, especially dealing with society’s perception. “More recently, I’ve been open about my struggles with mental health. Staying positive isn’t always easy, and sometimes, your own mind can be your biggest obstacle. I work through these moments by surrounding myself with a supportive community, being open about my struggles, and focusing on the things I love,” Toby says.

The Importance of Staying Positive

As much as Toby can occasionally struggle to stay positive, he strives to give the gift of inspiration and affirmation to those who need it most through his content. “I’m here to show that disability is irrelevant when it comes to chasing your dreams.”

Toby does not view himself as some cheesy inspirational totem or someone for people to pity; instead, he simply wants people to see that he’s like everyone else and is going after what he loves most. He brings the perspective of someone who has faced physical and mental challenges and has found a way to use them as strengths instead of limitations.

The Value of Honesty and Vulnerability

Toby has reached millions of views on TikTok and millions of streams on Spotify, both of which exemplify his popularity and resonance. He’s even had people who have vocally disliked him turn into fans upon further discovering his work, which he refers to as a “strange highlight,” saying that it helps to remind him how powerful honesty, authenticity, and vulnerability truly are.

Toby recalls one day when he was struggling with my mental health and felt like he was in a negative headspace. He posted an honest video about it while struggling and expected some backlash, seeing as it differed from his usually upbeat material. Instead, the response he received was overwhelmingly supportive.

He elaborates, “That experience taught me that people really appreciate honesty and vulnerability—it’s what makes us human.”

Mental Health Awareness: Breaking Stereotypes and Inspiring Resilience

Looking toward the future, Toby Smiles hopes to grow his brand even further and become an advocate for mental health, especially for people with disabilities. He wants to show people they’re capable of much more than they think. He wants to keep making a palpable impact through his music, social media, or public speaking.

As a disability advocate, Toby hopes his viewers remove the biggest theme from his content: “You don’t have to be ‘perfect’ to be valuable or successful. Showing up as you are is enough, and caring for others along the way makes a real difference. Disability doesn’t define who you are; mental health is essential for everyone, and resilience is key to chasing your dreams, no matter the obstacles.”