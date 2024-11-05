Jermaine Dupri Blasts Drake For Not Attending LilWeezyAna Festival

Drake is being criticized by ATL Hip-Hop pioneer Jermaine Dupri for not attending the historic LilWeezyAna Festival honoring Lil Wayne in New Orleans over the weekend.

Dupri let Drake feel the heat after the festival, but Drizzy was tied up courtside at the Toronto Raptors game.

Dupri wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This is amazing !! Southern HipHop at its best,” before adding: “I cant believe drake missed that, couldn’t have been me.” The So So Def founder then added, “Pardon me for getting excited about the amazing show they just had, ima HipHop nigga and this was a moment.”

Dupri was referring to the monumental reunion of all the Hot Boys members, including Turk, B.G., Mannie Fresh, and Juvenile. This was the first time all Hot Boys were on stage together in over 25 years.

Cash Money head honcho Birdman and in-house producer Mannie Fresh joined the crew on stage to perform “I Need a Hot Girl,” sealing the Cash Money reunion after decades of feuding and legal issues.

To cap off the historic moment, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOLA rap legend Master P gave Weezy his own day and the key to the City of New Orleans.