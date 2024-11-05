LeBron James $1.5M Annual Biohacking Regimen Revealed

So if you want to play professional ball at an All-Star level at the ginger age of nearly 40, then it’ll cost you about $1.5 million a year. That’s what LeBron James is reportedly investing into his biohacking regimen that supports his physical and mental fitness.

The arguable GOAT is entering his 22nd NBA season, and as highlighted in Netflix’s new docuseries, Starting 5, he credits his dedication to health and wellness for his longevity in the game.

“I’m surprised at myself at this point,” James remarks in the series. “I’m not tired … my dedication to my work I think is a huge part of the reason why I am still able to play at this level.” Although James doesn’t confirm or deny the $1.5 million figure—first shared by Bill Simmons in 2016—he says, “I kind of just chuckle. That is a number that I will not disclose, but, more importantly, I think it’s just the time.”

Get this: A typical game day for James begins around 6:30 a.m. with a 10-15-minute cold plunge, followed by an on-court warm-up, a nap around midday, and pre-game muscle activation sessions with stretching and core exercises. In the off-season, he maintains a strict diet, favoring whole, organic foods while avoiding sugar, fried foods, and processed items—though he does allow himself a glass of wine post-game.

As you can imagine, James’s recovery routine is extensive. Mike Mancias’s trainer explains that “off days are vital,” allowing James to work on body maintenance. James relies on cold plunging, red light therapy, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber (a “coffin-like tube” his wife describes), cryotherapy, and the Normatec leg compression system to aid recovery and enhance blood flow.

Moreover, James believes his top health “hack” is one of the simplest: sleep. “Sleep is the best recovery you can have,” he states, likening it to “putting your phone in a charger before you go to bed.” He minimizes screen time and keeps his room cool to enhance rest, saying, “If you try to get the most sleep that you can get, that’s the only way that you’re going to get back to 100%.”

NBA reporter Dave McMenamin sums up James’s commitment: “He is pushing the limits of what a player’s prime is considered,” solidifying James’s place among the game’s all-time greats.