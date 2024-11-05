Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) has announced it will distribute Hurry Up Tomorrow, a suspense thriller and the first feature film by Grammy-winning, Oscar- and Emmy-nominated artist The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye. The film, linked to an album of the same name, features a score by Tesfaye and collaborator Daniel Lopatin.

Directed by Trey Edward Shults (Waves), Hurry Up Tomorrow stars The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan, with Tesfaye producing alongside Reza Fahim, the late Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Executive producers include Ortega, Shults, and Michael Rapino, among others. The creative team boasts cinematography by Chayse Irvin and costumes by Erin Benach and Hannah Jacobs.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson called Tesfaye “a visionary whose art transcends mediums.” He emphasized that Hurry Up Tomorrow offers fans a new, musically driven psychological thriller experience.

This film and album also conclude Tesfaye’s trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022), capping a narrative arc rich with existential and self-reflective themes.

With anticipation building, fans worldwide can look forward to a release date soon for this eagerly awaited cinematic and musical experience.

