Mariah Carey Meets Her Festive Wax Twin at Madame Tussauds New York

Just in time for the holiday season, Madame Tussauds New York has unveiled a stunning new wax figure of Mariah Carey, the legendary “Queen of Christmas” and top-selling female artist. The new figure’s debut comes as Carey kicks off her highly-anticipated Christmas Time Tour, making this moment even more magical for fans.

The figure captures Carey’s iconic holiday spirit with a glistening red sequined gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe, echoing her glamorous look from her Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Apple TV+ special. In a personal touch from Carey herself, the wax figure is framed by a giant wreath adorned with lights and life-sized nutcrackers featuring Jack Russell Terrier designs as a nod to Carey’s love for her canine companions.

Crafted over nine months, the figure was meticulously sculpted by 20 artists who worked to perfect every detail, from her signature curls to her radiant smile. “It’s surreal! I never would have believed how lifelike my wax figure would be,” said Carey. “The whole room is a complete transformation into Christmastime. It feels like the perfect home for my wax figure!”

The new Mariah Carey figure reigns in the “Seasons of New York City” area, a newly expanded section of Madame Tussauds celebrating NYC’s four seasons. Here, guests can stroll through a snowy winter wonderland, pose with Timothée Chalamet in autumn, or even enjoy springtime under cherry blossoms with Selena Gomez. This immersive area is part of a multimillion-dollar renovation, enhancing the museum’s interactive offerings.

“We are absolutely honored to welcome the iconic Mariah Carey to the museum,” said Tiago Mogadouro, Head of Marketing, Madame Tussauds New York. “As a living legend whose music and influence have shaped generations, she is the perfect figure to highlight in the Christmas portion of the new Seasons of New York. We couldn’t imagine a more fitting addition to this special area of Madame Tussauds New York.”

With over 200 million albums sold, 19 No. 1 singles, and a holiday anthem—All I Want For Christmas Is You—that continues to break records, Carey is a true music icon. Fans can catch her live on her Christmas Time Tour, visiting 20 cities across the U.S. from November 6 to December 17, with tickets available on LiveNation.com.

For those in NYC, Madame Tussauds is a must-visit this season to celebrate with Mariah’s wax twin and dive into the Christmas magic!