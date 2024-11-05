NLE Choppa Takes on Film with Hilarious New Short, ‘NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash’

Exhibiting his creative versatility, 21-year-old NLE Choppa has released a 45-minute short film, NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash, co-directed with Ben Marc. The short is a modern tribute to the 2001 cult classic The Wash, starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Released through NLE Entertainment/Warner Records, it follows the recent success of Choppa’s hit single “Or What” featuring 41 and his new project, SLUT SZN.

NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash follows Choppa as he scrambles to save his struggling car wash business. In a comedic twist, he hires a bold team of female staff and revamps the service list with risqué names like “Sloppy Toppy” and “Rim Job,” adding humor to the plot. The story, driven by the cast’s natural chemistry, delivers laughs with a heartfelt message about perseverance and faith.

The film features appearances from Lil Wayne, Lou Ratchet, Sukihana, TraRags, and more, adding to the charisma and chaotic fun of Choppa’s cinematic debut.

