Shaboozey’s hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has climbed back to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking its 16th week at the top and tying the longest reign of the decade. First reaching No. 1 in July, the country-pop crossover now matches the success of Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” from 2023.

On the all-time chart, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is one of only five songs to lead for at least 16 weeks, just behind Lil Nas X’s record-holding “Old Town Road.” The song also extends a 20-week run on the Hot Country Songs chart, among only nine titles to reach this milestone.