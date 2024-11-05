Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced that Italy’s Armando Casamonica (14-0, 3 KOs) has joined the preliminary card of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Serrano vs. Taylor 2 mega-event on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Casamonica will go head-to-head in a 10-round lightweight bout with Canada’s Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs), a top lightweight contender who also boasts Italian heritage.

Casamonica steps in after Corey Marksman was forced to withdraw with an injury. The preliminary card of Paul vs. Tyson begins at 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT and will stream live on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube and Netflix Sports YouTube. You can also see more on fight night at Tudum. Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 will air live globally on Netflix on Friday, November 15 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET and is anticipated to be the biggest boxing event in modern history. Fans can purchase tickets now at seatgeek.com.

Born into the Casamonica Clan, the most feared family in Rome and throughout the Lazio region, Armando has decided to pursue his family’s legacy of dynasty through violence in the boxing ring. With generations of family history to study, Armando has learned the techniques and methods of the Casamonica Clan and translated that into the art of boxing. Hitting, dodging and dancing are the arts that he has learned but his street smarts and lethal killer instinct are inherited. Armando became the new Italian super lightweight champion in May of 2024, and won his first title defense in October bringing his professional record to 14-0. In Casamonica tradition, it will be the first of many assets he will seek to acquire and control at all costs.

“It’s an immense honor to represent my family and our legacy on the biggest stage in boxing,” said Armando Casamonica. “Boxers dream of nights like this—fighting under the lights at AT&T Stadium, in front of millions of fans around the world, including my fans at home in Italy, on Netflix. Thank you to MVP for this opportunity, I’m bringing everything I’ve got to this fight, and Lucas Bahdi better be ready because history meets destiny on Friday, November 15th.”

Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) comes to the ring by way of Niagara Falls, Ontario. The 30-year-old top contender, who is also half Italian, has gone undefeated since making his professional debut in mid-2019, winning his first 11 fights by knockout. Bahdi had unanimous decision wins against Diego Fabian Eligio and Diego Andrade Chavez in 2022 before resuming his knockout streak. In May 2023, Bahdi defeated Jesus Amparan to claim the IBF North American Lightweight title. Bahdi is a top-ranked lightweight by both the IBF and WBA and most recently, proved himself among the best title contenders in the lightweight division when he scored a knockout of the year contender win over H2O Sylve on the main card of Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry in July 2024.

“Undefeated fighters always fight hard to protect their records and I expect that Armando Casamonica will do that, but I’m also undefeated and will fight even harder than him,” said Lucas Bahdi. “I can’t wait to put on a show on Friday, November 15.”