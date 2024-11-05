The 2024 International Games wrap up on Sunday, November 10, as the New York Giants and wide receiver Malik Nabers take on quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Fans can catch the action exclusively on NFL Network, with play-by-play by Rich Eisen, analysis from Kurt Warner, and sideline reports by Jamie Erdahl and Sara Walsh. Local broadcasts will also be available on WABC in New York and WCNC in Charlotte. Additionally, NFL+ will offer streaming access across devices through NFL.com, the NFL app, and authenticated distributor apps and sites. Westwood One will provide live national game audio, accessible on SiriusXM, the NFL app, and NFL.com.

Pre-game coverage starts early on NFL Network, with NFL GameDay Kickoff at 7 a.m. ET. Host Chris Rose is joined by analysts Steve Mariucci, Maurice Jones-Drew, Colleen Wolfe, Steve Smith Sr., and Joe Thomas, with Jamie Erdahl, Sara Walsh, and NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero live from Munich. Commissioner Roger Goodell will also be interviewed from the event.

Advertisement

Following Giants-Panthers, NFL Network will continue coverage with NFL GameDay Live at 1 p.m. ET, NFL GameDay Highlights at 7:30 p.m. ET, and NFL GameDay Final at 11:30 p.m. ET.

For a personalized NFL schedule, fans can visit watch.nfl.com to see all viewing options available in their location. Subscription options for NFL+ are available at plus.nfl.com.