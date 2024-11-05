Today, Netflix announced that the legendary Ice T will narrate COUNTDOWN: PAUL VS. TYSON, a three-part follow-doc leading up to the Netflix and MVP’s heavyweight boxing mega-event.

In addition, Netflix released a sneak peek of the follow-doc on Tudum.com. In this exclusive first look, viewers hear from Paul’s coaches at his training camp in Dorado, Puerto Rico, including head coach Theo “Third” Chambers and assistant coach J’Leon Love. Then, the stage shifts to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Tyson is deep in training, gleaning insight from coaches Billy White, Rafael Cordeiro, Andy Velcich, and strength conditioning coach Tony Brady.

COUNTDOWN will also follow the lead up to one of the most anticipated women’s fights in history, the rematch between undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs), as the two train to face off for the undisputed super lightweight championship title in the co-main event. Fans will gain a fresh perspective to the unprecedented match-up through interviews with those closest to the fighters and raw, unfiltered moments with family and friends.

The heavyweight boxing mega-event will be airing live on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.