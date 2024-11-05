A 25-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers fan made out a lot less fortunate than his favorite team, losing two out of five of his fingers in a fireworks accident during the Dodgers’ World Series celebration last week.

Kevin King Jr.’s dad confirmed to local news that his son lost two of his fingers after what seemed like an explosive prematurely blew up before Kevin could even drop the explosive. In a video that has now gone viral, the explosion and King’s scream could be heard after he’s shown lighting the short-fused fireworks. Eyewitnesses can be heard exclaiming in shock from the sight of King’s bloodied hands after the explosion.

King’s father says that his son has already underwent two surgeries and says that a third will be necessary in an attempt to repair the damage done to his fingers buy the explosives. King Sr. also said his son sustained hearing loss in both of his ears, but doctors told him it could have been worse.

“Just watching the video alone,” King Sr. said, “they don’t understand how he was able to walk away with the injuries that he has. He protected 98 percent of his face from the explosion.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help King Jr. with medical bills and has already reached almost $10,000.