Body cam footage from this weekend’s Florida Gators-Georgia Bulldogs shows a fight between two cops and a spectator who repeatedly called the Black cop the N-word before being arrested.

Two officers, one white and the other Black approached a man and woman in the bleachers, instructing them that they had to move because they were obviously in the wrong seats. The guy doesn’t move and even says he wants to “kill a cop.”

Even though he insists he didn’t do anything wrong, the white officer contends that he is trespassing and needs to move. The Black officer approaches the man with a taser in hand and puts his hand on him in the first attempt to physically remove him, to which the spectator shouts, “Don’t touch me, n****r!”

The Black officer then tases the man as the white officer attempts to handcuff him.

The taser deosn’t work, which prompts the disturbed fan to call the cop an n-word three more times. Somehow, the officers ultimately get the man in cuffs and hauled off to jail.