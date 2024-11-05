Vice President Kamala Harris is more than just a political leader; she’s a devoted admirer of hip-hop, an art form she describes as “the ultimate American art form” that “shapes every aspect of America’s popular culture.” At a recent barbecue celebration marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Harris shared her deep appreciation for the genre, which she says is intertwined with the fabric of American life.

“Hip-hop culture is American culture,” Harris declared, captivating a crowd of more than 400 guests. The event, hosted in collaboration with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban, featured performances and appearances by stars such as Jennifer Hudson, actor-comedian Deon Cole, and Oakland rap legend Too Short.

Harris reflected on hip-hop’s rise from the boroughs of New York to becoming a global cultural force. With roots in African, Caribbean, and Latin rhythms, the genre has fused elements of soul, gospel, R&B, and funk to create something entirely new. “It is a genre. It is music and melody and rhyme,” Harris emphasized. “And hip-hop is also an ethos of strength and self-determination, of ambition and aspiration, of pride, power, and purpose.”

Growing up in Oakland, California, Harris had a front-row seat to hip-hop’s evolution. She shared that she knows every word of Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” and fondly recalls blasting Too Short’s albums during her college days at Howard University. Her upbringing, she explained, cemented her bond with hip-hop, a genre she praises for its authenticity and raw storytelling. “Hip-hop speaks truth, raw, unfiltered, without apology,” she said.

Harris also acknowledged hip-hop’s vital role in amplifying the voices of marginalized communities. She quoted Public Enemy’s Chuck D, who famously called rap “Black America’s CNN,” pointing out how the genre has historically provided a platform for stories that mainstream media often overlooks.

The vice president’s connection to hip-hop is no political gimmick. Critics may accuse politicians of using hip-hop culture as a means to secure votes, but Harris’ ties to the music run deep and are rooted in her lived experiences. As a Black woman who grew up in a middle-class household, attended an HBCU, and became an AKA sorority sister, her love for the genre reflects a genuine connection shared by millions of Americans.

For years, Harris has seamlessly blended her passion for hip-hop with her political work. From Megan Thee Stallion opening her Atlanta rally to collaborating with Quavo on gun violence prevention, she has partnered with prominent figures in the hip-hop community. These partnerships aren’t just about optics; they’re about engaging younger, culturally aware voters in meaningful ways.

Harris’ embrace of hip-hop culture is reminiscent of President Barack Obama, who famously shared his love for artists like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar. It’s a humbling reminder that some of America’s most powerful figures draw inspiration from the same cultural forces that shape everyday life. For Harris, hip-hop is a source of pride and a symbol of resilience. Her campaign’s use of hip-hop is more than a strategy—it’s a reflection of shared experiences and values.

Vice President Harris knows what it feels like to have her identity questioned, a sentiment that resonates with many Black Americans. She’s faced scrutiny for not fitting into rigid perceptions of Blackness, but she stands firm in her truth. “Just because I’m not the Black person you want me to be doesn’t make me any less Black than you,” she said, speaking to a broader narrative of cultural and personal authenticity.

Hip-hop remains a powerful force in shaping culture and political engagement. As Harris champions the genre’s impact, she shows how music can break barriers, spark conversations, and unite communities. For her, hip-hop is more than just music—it’s a testament to the spirit of a nation that celebrates diversity, ingenuity, and the relentless pursuit of truth.