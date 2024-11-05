Vice President Kamala Harris Gives Final Pitch to Young Voters: ‘I Love Gen Z’

It’s now or never for Vice President Kamala Harris in her final pitch to the youth vote. Specially Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

It all went down at the Vice President’s last rally in Michigan before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris urged students at Michigan State University to help secure a Democratic victory, emphasizing that “the momentum is on our side.”

Speaking to a large crowd, because Harris brings them out, she encouraged students to bring friends to the polls, telling them, “Michigan, you will make the difference in this election.” Harris, who campaigned six days earlier at the University of Michigan, praised Gen Z as “rightfully impatient” about issues like abortion, gun violence, and climate change, adding, “This is your lived experience, and I see you, and I see your power.”

In a change, without directly mentioning her opponent, Donald Trump, Harris alluded to him, positioning herself as the candidate of change despite her four years as vice president. “We have an opportunity in this election to finally turn the page on a decade of politics, driven by fear and division,” she said, calling for “a fresh start” for the country.

As you can imagine, with Tuesday’s election looming and early voting underway, Harris’s campaign is focused on mobilizing young voters, a critical bloc for Democrats in Michigan.

East Lansing reported that over 1,000 early voters were present on Sundays, while MSU’s campus voting center will allow students to register and vote on Election Day.

That’s a big deal.

Harris opened her strong remarks by acknowledging the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, promising to work toward a peace that protects civilians. MSU student Jeovannie Mendez, among the attendees, appreciated her message but noted that opinions on her response to the conflict are mixed. Mendez, like many students, said he felt motivated by issues including abortion and healthcare. Expressing optimism, he remarked, “No matter what happens, it wouldn’t be the worst, but with Kamala being the better option.”

Listen, with Michigan polls showing a close race between Harris and Trump, Harris’s appeal to college students underscores the importance of young voter turnout for a Democratic victory in this key swing state.

What it all comes down to is turnout. Which candidate brings out the most voters and Gen Z and Gen Alpha can make all the difference that shapes this country for their lifetime. Yes, it’s that serious and hopefully the young voters know the power they have.