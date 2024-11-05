Vice President Kamala Harris Outlines Key Goals on Pittsburgh Radio

This morning on Pittsburgh’s The Big K Morning Show with Larry Richert on NewsRadio KDKA with Larry Richert, Vice President Kamala Harris shared her priorities if elected, starting with a focus on reducing living costs.
Her plans include a proposed national ban on corporate price gouging, tax credits for families and small businesses, and a $25,000 down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Harris also emphasized tackling immigration reform and strengthening American industry to stay competitive globally. “We’re going to need to win the competition with China for the 21st century,” she stated, underscoring her commitment to supporting U.S. workers and industries.