Vice President Kamala Harris Outlines Key Goals on Pittsburgh Radio

Bringing down the cost of living for folks. I have a package of plans that address that. Everything from what we need to do to create, for example of first time national ban on corporate price gouging on groceries, what we can do around tax credits for young families, tax credits and support for small businesses, including what we can do around a $25,000 down payment assistance for first time home buyers. So I have a whole package of issues that are all directed at bringing down the cost of living. We’re gonna also need to deal with fixing what’s going on with our broken immigration system. It’s been broken for a long time under both the Democratic and Republican administrations. And so I’m gonna be submitting that and then also doing the work of investing in American industry, American workers, and making sure that we are competitive globally in the 21st century. And that frankly, we win the competition with China for the 21st century. So those are my priorities.

– Vice President Harris