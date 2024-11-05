Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

WATCH: Diddy’s Children Share Phone Call Celebrating His 55th Birthday

November 5, 2024
Shawn Grant
Diddy Partners with DJ Khaled to Announce New 'Diddy Direct' Platform

Diddy’s children gathered on Monday (Nov. 4) to wish the jailed mogul a Happy Birthday. Diddy is bringing in his 55th birthday behind bars, and a video shows his seven children – Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Love – extend their birthday wishes.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Diddy responded, “I love y’all so much” to the birthday wishes. “I just want to say I’m proud of ya’ll, especially the girls,” he added. “Thank y’all for being strong and thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I love y’all. I got the best family in the world.”

He closed the moment by stating he was thankful for the call and that it made his birthday happy. You can see the moment below.

Advertisement