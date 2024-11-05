Diddy’s children gathered on Monday (Nov. 4) to wish the jailed mogul a Happy Birthday. Diddy is bringing in his 55th birthday behind bars, and a video shows his seven children – Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Love – extend their birthday wishes.

Diddy responded, “I love y’all so much” to the birthday wishes. “I just want to say I’m proud of ya’ll, especially the girls,” he added. “Thank y’all for being strong and thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I love y’all. I got the best family in the world.”

He closed the moment by stating he was thankful for the call and that it made his birthday happy. You can see the moment below.

