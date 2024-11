St. Louis artist Blakeiana has released her latest single and music video, B.B.F., now available across platforms. Known for her dynamic style and energetic performances, Blakeiana delivers powerful verses and captivating visuals in her new release, setting the stage for her upcoming mixtape Back in the Field, expected soon. Fans can watch the video on major streaming sites and stay tuned for more from one of St. Louis’ rising hip-hop talents.