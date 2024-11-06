50 Cent Reacts to Trump’s Win: ‘I’m Leaving with the Winner’

50 Cent is reacting to news that Donald Trump has become the 47th president-elect. Sharing an image shaking Trump’s hand on Instagram, 50 wrote: ” don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner shit. I still don’t know what’s going on.”

CNN projects that former President Donald Trump has defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, securing a return to the White House. This victory marks Trump’s comeback four years after his loss in 2020, a contested election that involved efforts to overturn results, two impeachments, a criminal conviction, and numerous charges. Trump has now become the only second president in U.S. history to win two nonconsecutive terms.

In a speech before the race was officially called, Trump promised a “golden age of America,” focusing on economic growth and immigration reform—often repeating disputed claims. Trump also celebrated Republicans’ projected control of the Senate, reinforcing his party’s strengthened position in government.

Vice President Harris, expected to address the nation later today, campaigned on new leadership, reproductive rights, and caution against a second Trump term, which her campaign warned could pose significant risks. Although Harris’ team was confident about her path to 270 electoral votes, the loss leaves them asking for time to reflect on their campaign’s strengths and challenges.

“We ask that the Harris campaign be given space to assess this tremendous outcome,” said a campaign source.