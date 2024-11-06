Ab-Soul Reveals ‘Soul Burger’ Tracklist; Doechii, Vince Staples & More Featured

Ab-Soul is set to deliver Soul Burger, dropping off the tracklist for the forthcoming album. Hitting Instagram, Soulo revealed the release will have 15 tracks, bringing in assistance from Doechii, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, Lupe Fiasco, and more.

Last week, Ab-Soul released “Crazier,” a new track featuring JID, as the final single ahead of his upcoming project Soul Burger. Produced by Kal Banx, the song showcases Ab-Soul’s introspective flow complemented by JID’s rapid-fire verses, creating a powerful lyrical experience.

The single follows previously released tracks “All That,” featuring Jason Martin (formerly known as Problem) and Thirsty P, as well as “Squeeze 1st 2.” Together, these songs set the stage for Soul Burger, Ab-Soul’s first project since 2022’s critically praised Herbert.

Dedicated to his late childhood friend Doe Burger, who passed in 2021, Soul Burger reflects Doe’s influence, especially his encouragement for Ab-Soul to create more upbeat music that resonates in live shows. Doe’s voice even appears on the mixtape, narrating moments and motivating Ab-Soul to keep pushing forward.

Soul Burger promises to blend depth and celebration, bringing a heartfelt tribute to life through Ab-Soul’s music.