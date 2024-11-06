Bronny James Messages of Love to His Girlfriend: ‘I Miss My Baby’

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Bronny James is living his NBA life, but he definitely misses his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield. Hitting Instagram, James wrote: “I miss my baby. Love u sm.”

James also shared a picture of Whitfield to his story.

Bronny James postou uma foto com sua amada no stories do Instagram



“Saudades do meu bebê, te amo muito”



🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Frjnhdw7W7 — LakeShow (@LakeShowBRA) November 4, 2024

Last week, in a powerful moment at the arena where he once watched his father’s greatness, Bronny James scored his first NBA points and received a standing ovation upon checking into the game.

Advertisement

The rookie guard hit a smooth jumper, finishing with 2 points and 2 assists in his debut. Reflecting on the experience, LeBron James expressed pride and joy, saying, “It’s the greatest thing in the world” to witness his son living out his dreams on the same court. The memorable night marked the start of Bronny’s NBA journey, continuing the legacy of the James family in the league.