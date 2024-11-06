California Court Upholds Conviction of Nipsey Hussle’s Killer

Eric Holder won’t be able to sidestep his conviction for the murder of Nipsey Hussle. According to AllHipHop, the conviction was upheld by a three-judge panel.

The appeals court notes: “Nothing in the trial court’s rulings prevented appellant from arguing objective and subjective provocation to the jury or from clearly articulating the defense theory that ‘appellant acted in the heat of passion as a result of being publicly called a snitch’ by ‘the famous, the great Nipsey Hussle,’ The trial court did not abuse its discretion in prohibiting defense counsel from telling the jury what appellant was thinking and feeling at the time of the shooting to explain appellant’s conduct.”

Holder was previously sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

