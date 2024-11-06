Hip Hop Community News Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Politics

Hollywood Unlocked Founder Jason Lee Elected to Stockton City Council

November 6, 2024
Shawn Grant

Jason Lee, founder of the media brand Hollywood Unlocked, has won the District 6 seat on the Stockton City Council, marking a return to his childhood hometown. Lee, who first led in the March primary with nearly 42% of the vote, clinched the general election against incumbent Kimberley Warmsley with 55.7% of the total vote, according to Stocktonia.


This victory reflects Lee’s commitment to engaging with his roots in Stockton, where he plans to focus on community-driven initiatives and local development. His transition from entertainment mogul to public servant has garnered widespread attention, signaling a new chapter for Stockton’s leadership.

Lee shared a statement, which you can see below.

