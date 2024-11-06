Hollywood Unlocked Founder Jason Lee Elected to Stockton City Council

Jason Lee, founder of the media brand Hollywood Unlocked, has won the District 6 seat on the Stockton City Council, marking a return to his childhood hometown. Lee, who first led in the March primary with nearly 42% of the vote, clinched the general election against incumbent Kimberley Warmsley with 55.7% of the total vote, according to Stocktonia.

This victory reflects Lee’s commitment to engaging with his roots in Stockton, where he plans to focus on community-driven initiatives and local development. His transition from entertainment mogul to public servant has garnered widespread attention, signaling a new chapter for Stockton’s leadership.

Lee shared a statement, which you can see below.

