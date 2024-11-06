NFL Highlights BIPOC Talent Through Artist Replay Program, Miami Art Week Showcase

The NFL’s 2024 Artist Replay program is spotlighting BIPOC and emerging artists throughout the season, concluding with a gallery showcase during Miami Art Week on Dec. 7. This year’s program includes Brooklyn-based artist Sophia Yeshi, who created a special piece honoring Baltimore Ravens icon Ray Lewis. The artwork will be part of a December event at Art Basel, celebrating the intersection of football and diverse artistic expression.

Curated by renowned photographer Cam Kirk, who has worked with hip-hop stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Migos, Artist Replay features five unique artists, each crafting football-inspired pieces. Selected artists include Cristina Martinez, Julian Gaines, Sophia Yeshi, Murjoni Merriweather, and Mike Ham, representing mediums from illustration to sculpture.

“Being a BIPOC artist, to me, is an opportunity to create something for the next generation,” said Yeshi. “It’s about leaving that legacy and showing what’s possible. It feels surreal to be one of the chosen artists,” said Yeshi. “I’m really excited to be mentored by Cam Kirk and think it’s not often that you get access to people like that. I can’t wait to hear what he’s going to share with us.”

Throughout the season, the NFL will profile these artists with in-depth content showcasing their creative processes, inspirations, and personal journeys in art. The profiles will lead up to the Miami Art Week event, offering fans and attendees an inside look at each artist’s interpretation of football culture.

“The goal is always to create platforms for diverse artists to shine, and where their work can resonate with people around the world,” said Cam Kirk, photographer, program curator, and founder of Cam Kirk Studios. “By amplifying their art, we’re not only elevating their voices but also deepening the connection between the game and its fans.”

“NFL Artist Replay blends the worlds of art and football, and with Cam’s artistic expertise and guidance, this program will bring to life talented artist interpretations of the sport,” said Eddie Capobianco, vice president of influencer marketing at the NFL. “Being able to feature their pieces in all different mediums at Art Basel is a huge opportunity to authentically connect with football fans and art lovers on a whole new level.”

The program aims to amplify diverse voices in art, reflecting the broader stories and communities within football. Artist Replay content and artist spotlights will be featured across NFL platforms, offering a digital showcase of the artists’ work throughout the season at nfl.com/artistreplay.

This year’s exhibition promises an immersive celebration of the cultural impact of football through a diverse artistic lens.