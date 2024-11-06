Maybe Plies is still hot over Kamala losing the election.

Nobody really knows what prompted the Florida rapper to come for the hottest female rappers in the game, but no one’s neck was left unchecked. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Plies has filed copyright infringement lawsuits today (November 6) against Megan, Glo and Cardi for their unauthorized use of his 2008 “Me & My Goons” track. Big Draco also felt the wrath too, for his unauthorized use of the same track on his Soulja Boy anthem “Pretty Boy Swag”.

Megan and GloRilla’s collaboration on “Wanna Be” did numbers this year, sparking a summertime remix with Cardi B, but now Plies names all of the above in his lawsuit. Soulja’s use of the song dates back to 2010, but that didn’t make him exempt from the “Bust It Baby” rapper’s legal wrath.

Plies’lawsuit names Meg’s Hot Girl Productions, Soulja’s former imprint Collipark Productions as well as Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group and Interscope as defendants.

