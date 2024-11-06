Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been suspended for three games without pay following an altercation with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes after the 76ers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The NBA announced the suspension Tuesday, citing a breach of professional conduct.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media,” said Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations. Dumars acknowledged that while personal references in Hayes’ column angered Embiid, physical retaliation is unacceptable.

The suspension will cause Embiid to miss upcoming games against the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Charlotte Hornets. He’s slated to return next Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

Advertisement

The incident occurred after Hayes’ column referenced Embiid’s son and late brother, both named Arthur, while questioning Embiid’s professionalism. Despite an apology and column edits from Hayes, Embiid rejected the gesture. His suspension will cost him $1,063,778 in salary.