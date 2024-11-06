TAVI OSHON has dropped the official video for his newest song, “Outside,” featuring the lyrical stylings of Nature.

TAVI OSHON is a driven, Poughkeepsie-raised artist who is self-taught all of his musical skills, including production, engineering, MCing, and songwriting. In addition, he runs a record label and film production firm called BILABERG RECORDS.

The song “Marble Floors,” which features Benny The Butcher, was one of TAVI OSHON’s earlier hits. On YouTube, this catchy song has received thousands of views. While finishing off other projects including a recent film feature in News Cycle staring Omar Gooding and live performances, TAVI OSHON is currently working on his next project, “PRIMA MATERIA.” His highly anticipated album that will be releasing very soon.

Before that, TAVI OSHON released “No More,” a song that got great reviews from The Source, the bible of hip-hop and was instantly popular among shoe aficionados, sneakerheads, and fashionistas everywhere. Like with many of his songs, TAVI OSHON has incorporated elements of his personal experience to create a catchy groove that leaves you wanting more from him.