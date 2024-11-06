In the heart of Brooklyn’s iconic Kings Theatre, more than 2,000 young faces shone with the light of new possibilities as they gathered to mark the culmination of the 18th annual I WILL GRADUATE Day. Founded by Tonya Lewis-Taylor and her husband JP Taylor, I WILL GRADUATE has become a beacon of empowerment, cultivating the greatness of young minds through education, dedication, and dreams realized. This year, the event hit new heights with performances, celebrity appearances, and the unveiling of an ambitious partnership with Reebok.

Lewis-Taylor, an acclaimed gospel singer, author, and visionary CEO, opened the celebration with the powerful theme of this year’s event: “Be Great.” Reflecting on the significance of I WILL GRADUATE, she shared, “We took a thought in our mind and turned it into a reality… we are able to take our personal stories, our love for our youth and empower them to be great.” The celebration at Kings Theatre was not just the close of a six-week intensive program but a moment of renewal for students, who now stand ready to bring the lessons of resilience and self-belief into their futures.

With a full house of students, celebrities, and community leaders, the event buzzed with an energy of motivation and purpose. Terrence J, who gracefully hosted the event after a decade away, captured this energy, telling students, “Greatness means waking up every day and unapologetically going after your dreams.”

Throughout the night, each artist and influencer shared their own stories of greatness. LAILA!, daughter of legendary hip-hop artist Mos Def, described greatness as having the courage to pursue passion without hesitation. “Greatness doesn’t always mean success,” she told me. “It means putting yourself in that position…believing in what you do.” For Atlantic Records’ artist Honey Bxby, greatness is rooted in character and accomplishment: “Achieving things in life—graduating high school, graduating college, getting your education.”

Under the bold leadership of Taylor and her team, the event also marked the unveiling of a groundbreaking partnership with Reebok. This collaboration—championed by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Harlem’s own Jim Jones, and Reebok President Todd Krinsky—introduces a forward-thinking initiative to merge education and athletics, instilling values of discipline and resilience. “We aim to empower students to stay focused, fit, and future-ready,” shared Krinsky. Together, Reebok and I WILL GRADUATE are creating a program where young people are prepared not just academically but holistically, developing life skills that empower them beyond the classroom.

From the uplifting words of Naturi Naughton to DJ Khaled’s virtual shoutout, each star lent their voice to inspire and elevate. DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, and more joined virtually, delivering encouraging messages to students. Meanwhile, Roc Nation’s HDBeenDope emphasized that greatness is a process, not just an outcome, reminding everyone that “discipline and dedication are how you get anywhere.”

The night honored Fatman Scoop, the unforgettable “voice” of I WILL GRADUATE, whose contributions to the music industry and community were recognized with the Trailblazer Award, accepted by DJ Knuckles.

Funding for the foundation, in the amount of twenty thousand dollars, was presented by Assembly member Brian A. Cunningham. He emphasized the importance of programs like I WILL GRADUATE in conjunction with traditional schools. “—-the focus on making sure kids have all the extra support they need to graduate, while still incorporating fun into learning, I think is critical.” Cash Cobain also donated $3,000 that would go directly to 3 teens kicking off the program’s first ever scholarship fund.

In many ways, the students were the true stars. Thousands of youth from schools across the city completed the I WILL GRADUATE program, which blends academic support with life skills, motivational programming, and star-studded events to show students that greatness is within reach. Reflecting on the night’s success, Lewis-Taylor shared, “When I do this event, I get up the next day saying, ‘I can do all things.’”

Since its founding in 2008, I WILL GRADUATE has stood as a testament to the power of faith, education, and community. Today, with a powerful new alliance, this movement is not only helping students achieve academic success but also inspiring a generation to rise beyond societal limitations. As Lewis-Taylor looks to the future, she embodies the very ideals her program promotes.

written by: King Silvy

Photography: Charles Kaumba



additional photos by Sari G.

