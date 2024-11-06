The Twelve Twenty Agency Joins Wireless Festival Middle East 2024

The Wireless Festival is taking its legendary beats and energy to Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi this month, offering fans a unique experience with headliners such as 21 Savage and SZA. As one of the most renowned music festivals in the UK, Wireless has long been a favorite for fans of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music. With its expansion into the Middle East, the festival promises to bring a blend of global and local vibes, creating a landmark moment in the region’s entertainment landscape. Whether you’re a devoted festival-goer or a first-timer, Wireless Festival Middle East 2024 is shaping up to be a must-attend event for its second year in the Region.

This year joining the festival lineup is talent from The Twelve Twenty Agency, Wasserman Music, Creative Artists Agency and several other top agencies looking to strengthen their reach in a growing nightlife and entertainment region. The festival will not only bring international music stars to the region but will also spotlight local talent. By including regional artists on the lineup, the festival aims to provide a valuable platform for Middle Eastern musicians to reach new audiences. Additionally, the festival is expected to boost the local economy and support regional artists, strengthening the Middle East’s growing presence in the global music scene.

Tickets for Wireless Festival Middle East 2024 are available through the festival’s official website and authorized sellers. Staying updated on the lineup, tickets, and other festival news can be done through the official Wireless social media channels and website.

Wireless Festival Middle East Website: https://wirelessfestival.me/

Wireless Festival Middle East Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wirelessfestme



The Twelve Twenty Agency: hello@the1220agency.com