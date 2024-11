Vybz Kartel is an engaged man. Hitting Instagram, Kartel revealed that he made a proper proposal, putting a ring on his fiancee’s finger after asking her to be his wife while behind bars.

It’s Official #1Wife 💍❤️I Proposed in Prison, Proposed in #RealLife . You were there when I needed you most and I’ll never leave you baby. I cherish all the times you came to visit me and told me that it’s going to be ok. I cherish all the times we spoke on the phone and in real life in the box. We laughed together we cried together and now we celebrate together! You’re my best friend and my companion and I pray to God we stay together for as long as I Live. I Love you baby #iloveyou #wifeforlife #Family1st #GodistheGreatest

You can see the moment below.