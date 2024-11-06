Even with the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars, disgraced music fashion and liquor mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs still has his sons riding for him. In what looks like the most recent post on Diddy’s IG post since the entire Combs family wished Diddy a happy 55th birthday, his son Christian has now taken control of his dad’s social media page and letting the people know that even a federal indictment won’t keep the Bad Boy name silent.

Christian, Diddy’s third born who adopted the title “king”, took to Diddy’s Instagram page to let his almost 20 million followers know that he will know be manning the ship on Diddy’s most visible social media page. Check out King Combs’ announcement HERE

There was a lot of backlash from the public for King’s social media post, which is simply captioned, “Tune in!” There were some critics, however, that saluted Christian for standing by his father amid the heinous allegations.

Nevertheless, there were scores of commenters who weren’t feeling ANYTHING coming from Diddy’s page, even if it wasn’t coming from Diddy himself.