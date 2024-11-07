Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos Salutes Trump for His ‘Decisive Victory’

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos is congratulating president-elect Donald Trump. He shared his message on X.

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities,” Bezos posted. “Wishing [Donald Trump] all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

The message comes after Bezos halted The Washington Post from issuing an endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Donald Trump spoke to supporters in Florida after he was voted the 47th president-elect of the United States of America. Early Wednesday morning, Trump won the swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, securing the electoral college votes to become president.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” said Trump. “This will truly be the golden age of America.”

You can see Trump’s full speech below.