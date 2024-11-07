Boosie Badazz Asks President-Elect Donald Trump to Pardon His Fed Gun Charge

With a new administration on the way, Boosie Badazz is seeking help. Hours after President-elect Donald Trump’s win was projected, Boosie began to petition for a pardon.

Boosie is currently facing federal gun charges out of San Diego for gun possession.

You can see his request below.

@realDonaldTrump CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE ? i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g .THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED‼️ SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE ‼️THIS IS THE EXACT CASE… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 6, 2024

Boosie Badazz has another baby on the way. Hitting Instagram over the weekend, Boosie wrote: “BABY OTW DANCE!! [fire emoji]. IM ABOUT TO BE A DADDY AGAIN.”

Boosie keeps the details short about the mother but has been romantically linked to Rajel Nelson. You can see the message from Boosie below.