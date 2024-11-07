Boosie Badazz Asks President-Elect Donald Trump to Pardon His Fed Gun Charge

With a new administration on the way, Boosie Badazz is seeking help. Hours after President-elect Donald Trump’s win was projected, Boosie began to petition for a pardon.
Boosie is currently facing federal gun charges out of San Diego for gun possession.
“@realDonaldTrump CAN YOU PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE ?i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENTCANNOTBE CHARGED WITH A 922g. THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULIN HAS BEEN APPEALED SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS ASE THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”
You can see his request below.
Boosie Badazz has another baby on the way. Hitting Instagram over the weekend, Boosie wrote: “BABY OTW DANCE!! [fire emoji]. IM ABOUT TO BE A DADDY AGAIN.”
Boosie keeps the details short about the mother but has been romantically linked to Rajel Nelson. You can see the message from Boosie below.