Cardi B Pens Letter to VP Harris: ‘They Can Never Say You Didn’t Run Your Race with Honesty’

Cardi B has penned a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris after her loss to president-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Cardi assisted the Harris-Walz campaign in the closing days.

“To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they’ve said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didn’t run your race with honesty and integrity!,” Cardi wrote. “You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you!”

You can see the full letter below.

