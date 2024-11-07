Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Cardi B Pens Letter to VP Harris: ‘They Can Never Say You Didn’t Run Your Race with Honesty’

November 7, 2024
Shawn Grant
Cardi B Makes Runway Debut at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Cardi B has penned a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris after her loss to president-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Cardi assisted the Harris-Walz campaign in the closing days.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they’ve said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency they can never say you didn’t run your race with honesty and integrity!,” Cardi wrote. “You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you!”

You can see the full letter below.

Advertisement