Dancers from Brazil, Norway, Netherlands, Taiwan, Slovakia, France, Switzerland and India have advanced to the World Final of the global dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 on Saturday, which will take place at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome.

The first Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final took place in Paris, France in 2019, where Dutch dancer Shinshan was crowned the inaugural winner. Japan’s The D SoraKi ruled the dance floor at 2022’s World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the reigning champion is South Korea’s Waackxxxy, who made history at the 2023 World Final in Frankfurt, Germany as the first woman ever to capture the title.

The culmination of 145 public events across 48 participating countries, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 week in Mumbai is a celebration of dance with workshops, panel talks, performance showcases and other events to connect and amplify the global dance community. The Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 pre-final gathered dancers from 48 nations to battle it out on Wednesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 7 at the Famous Studios in Mumbai, India.

After an intense contest the following dancers secured their progress:

· Jazzy, Norway, Hip Hop

· Ryan, Brazil, Hip Hop

· Bogie, Taiwan, Locking

· Daley, Netherlands, Hip Hop

· Mishena, Slovakia, Hip Hop

· JR Sniper, France, Krump

· Pakissi, Switzerland, Hip Hop

Saturday’s World Final at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome will feature 16 dancers – the pre-final winners and eight invited wildcards – who will compete for the prestigious title of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 World Champion. This year’s wildcards are revolutionary popper MT Pop of Vietnam, versatile Afro freestyler Kanessa of Belgium, boundary-breaking voguer Ivy Mugler of the USA, waacking sensation Prince Wizzard of South Korea, renowned animation popping and Bollywood talent Saumya of India, famed hip hop artists Rubix of France and Luwam of Germany, and another hip hop pro, THE D SoraKi of Japan, who is looking to become the first dancer in history to claim two Red Bull Dance Your Style world titles.