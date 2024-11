DDG brought his son Halo to Kai Cenat’s livestream, and his mother, Halle Bailey, is unhappy about it.

DDG arrived at the stream carrying his son in his bag and boasted of how much the child looked like him. Cenat then dubbed himself the baby’s uncle as he pulled up a chair for the two to rest in.

DDG really pulled up to Kai Cenat’s stream with his son inside his purse 😭 pic.twitter.com/2KB2POWfEg — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 7, 2024

After the event, Bailey released a statement on X:

“h]i everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. i wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. i am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town.”