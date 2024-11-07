The JJ Redick era has begun and he is not rolling over. The rookie head coach delivered a blistering critique of the Los Angeles Lakers roster following a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, taking aim at the team’s effort compared to LeBron James. In his first season as head coach, Redick has already faced a challenging journey with the Lakers, who have played only eight games but are experiencing highs and lows.

Wednesday night’s game concluded a grueling five-game road trip, and the Lakers’ struggles showed, as they lost four of the five games. Despite starting the season strong at 3-0, their recent performance has been shaky. Memphis handed the Lakers a 131-114 loss to cap off the trip.

Redick, known for his honest approach, has consistently supported his players since preseason but doesn’t hesitate to point out hard truths. After the Grizzlies’ game, he offered a pointed remark about James’s effort that highlighted the Lakers’ lackluster performance: “[LeBron] is almost 40 years old and he played the hardest on our team,” Redick said, as reported by Lakers Nation’s Daniel Starkland.

Advertisement

Redick’s comment underscored a disappointing night for the team, especially with Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury. Beyond James, who scored an impressive 39 points on 15-of-24 shooting (including 6-of-11 from three-point range), only Austin Reaves and Cam Reddish provided a spark off the bench. James also contributed seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes, but despite his exceptional showing, the Lakers entered the fourth quarter trailing by 14 points.

The team’s collective shooting struggles were evident, as they hit just 31.3% from beyond the arc. Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Dalton Knecht, who filled in for the injured Rui Hachimura, combined to make only 5-of-25 three-point attempts.

Now back in Los Angeles, the Lakers face a crucial stretch at home, starting with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. They’ll continue with games against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and a rematch against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.