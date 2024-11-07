Antoine Fuqua’s highly anticipated biopic Michael, which chronicles the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, is now slated for a later release. Originally set to debut on April 18, 2025, the film’s premiere has been postponed until October 3, 2025. This delay means fans will need to wait a bit longer to see Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, step into the legendary performer’s role.

Lionsgate, the studio behind Michael, has rescheduled the film as one of its major fall releases, alongside Good Fortune, a new comedy by Aziz Ansari. In his big comeback, Ansari will not only star but also write and direct, with a cast featuring Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves.

The cast of Michael also includes notable talents portraying Jackson’s family and mentors. Nia Long and Colman Domingo will play Jackson’s parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, while Laura Harrier takes on the role of Suzanne de Passe, one of Jackson’s early mentors. Derek Luke will portray Jonnie Cochran, with Larenz Tate as Motown founder Berry Gordy, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Liv Simone as Gladys Knight, Kendrick Sampson as music producer Quincy Jones, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray, Jackson’s trusted security manager and friend.

The film’s ensemble also features Jessica Sula as LaToya Jackson and Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael. Additional casting includes Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson as the younger and older Jermaine Jackson, Laylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton as Marlon Jackson at different ages, Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill as the younger and older versions of Tito Jackson, and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones as the younger and older Jackie Jackson.