Time to get real with Mike Tyson, who’s one of the world’s most iconic athletes. He has long been known for his rocky journey marked by the highest triumphs, hardest struggles, and even a personal transformation that has many wondering who Mike Tyson really is.

In a recent interview with Loaded magazine, the former heavyweight boxing champion spoke candidly about his past struggles with addiction and how those experiences have influenced his current perspective on life and wellness.

“I still have struggles with my mental well-being but thankfully I have better tools,” Tyson shared. “I’ve learned a lot over the years from being a former drug addict. I understand my triggers and why I self-sabotage.” The Brooklyn native reflected on the importance of self-awareness and the progress he’s made over the years.

What’s more, Tyson continued, emphasizing how self-reflection has played a vital role in his journey of redemption. “When I’m honest with myself and do that self-inventory I feel great,” he explained.

Iron Mike also discussed the common tendency to avoid accountability: “I think many people want to blame others for their problems without realizing they are a part of their own story and they can redirect their life at any time. But that’s only possible if you’re honest with yourself about how you got to where you are now.”

Get this, in addition to discussing his mental health, Tyson addressed his use of testosterone and challenged the stigma surrounding it. He argued that low testosterone levels can have a significant impact on mental and emotional health, not just physical well-being.

“I think there is this misconception that if men take testosterone it’s because physically there is something wrong with them,” Tyson said, explaining how aging affects testosterone levels. “But from the age of 30, I don’t care how healthy you are, your testosterone levels drop. This affects more than just your physicality, it also affects your mood,” he noted. “Getting a testosterone plan as you age should be as normal for a man as taking a daily supplement in my opinion, because it does so much to stabilize the body and mind.”

As the former heavy weight champion continues to prioritize his health, he is also gearing up for his much-anticipated boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul. After multiple delays, the fight is finally scheduled for November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed globally on Netflix.