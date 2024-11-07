Plies Reacts to 2024 Election: ‘Character No Longer Matters’

President-elect Donald Trump is on a victory lap, and everyone isn’t feeling it—especially Plies. The rapper is looking at the results of the 2024 election and has come to one conclusion: “Character no longer matters.”

“Just because the person that you felt should have won didn’t make it across the finish line, don’t for a second allow yourself to question your beliefs and what it is that you stand for,” Plies said on Instagram. “Just because some results didn’t go how you foreseen them to go, it doesn’t mean you wrong about anything.”

He added, “One thing this election did teach me is something that he knew and something that I didn’t know. That character no longer matters. That all the dark and divisiveness and all the things he said, he knew people wanted that, I just didn’t think that they did.”

You can hear it from Plies below.