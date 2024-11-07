Rotimi Says Early Mentorship from JAY-Z Sparked His Acting Career

Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Rotimi has detailed how he got his start in acting, noting that JAY-Z was a big part of it. Appearing on the TMZ Verified show, Rotimi revealed he was in a singing group with Hov’s nephews, and that’s where his talent was noticed.

According to Rotimi, the group NBH would write and perform music together and get Hov’s opinion in the living room. Rotimi noted that JAY-Z coached him, leading to the development of his creative side and sparking his ventures into acting.

Now, Rotimi has been a mainstay in the Power series and recently joined Showtime’s The Chi.

You can hear it below.