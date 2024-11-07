Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé has entered the Drake-Kendrick, chat? Huh? Okay, the NBA team owner apparently has taken a side in the now dated beef between the Hip Hop titans. It all went down during the Kings’ 122-107 home victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The 67-year-old billionaire was spotted wearing a shirt emblazoned with “Not Like Us.” First off, when it comes to the “Us” part, who’s going to tell Mr. Ranadivé, what that means? Oh hum …

Anyways this appropriation of Dot’s hit diss record probably has more to do with his new star guard, DeMar DeRozan, a Compton native than Kendrick.

DeRozan dropped 27 points in that game and was once close with Drake during his nine-year tenure with the Raptors. As you may know, they saw their relationship deteriorate when DeRozan aligned himself with fellow Comptonite Lamar. The Kings guard even appeared in the “Not Like Us” music video. Which may have lit a match in the faltering relationship with Drizzy. DeRozan wasn’t alone and was one of several West Coast figures who joined Lamar on stage to perform the song during a concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, over the summer.

The tension between DeRozan and Drake was underscored last Saturday when, during the Raptors’ 131-128 home win over the Kings, Drake was seen staring at DeRozan from his courtside seat. In a TSN broadcast, Drake commented he would personally “pull down” any DeRozan banner if the Raptors were ever to retire his jersey.

Unbothered by Drake’s comments, DeRozan responded, “He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down.”

Ranadivé’s decision to side with DeRozan and Lamar is particularly striking, considering his past association with Drake. In 2019, Drake had extended the use of his private jet, “Air Drake,” to help Ranadivé, the Kings players, and coaches travel to India for preseason games comfortably. So wait, Drizzy lets Ranadivé, borrow the jetliner and this is how he repays him?

Anyways it appears that gesture wasn’t enough to keep Ranadivé from involving himself in one of hip-hop’s biggest rivalries. Maybe he should sit this one out because again, who’s going to tell him about the “Us” part. Insert laughing emojis – everywhere.