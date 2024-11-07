Shyne Salutes Trump on Winning Election: ‘We Congratulate Trump On His Victory’

Shyne is celebrating the 2024 election win of President-elect Donald Trump. On Instagram, Shyne used congratulatory messages in hopes of strengthening the relationship between the United States of America and Belize.

“The Opposition and people of Belize congratulate our friends in the U.S. on having fair, free and peaceful elections,” he wrote. “We congratulate the President elect of the United States, Donald J Trump, on his victory. We wish President elect Trump and the American people well as Belize remains committed to strengthening the strong bilateral relations shared by our Nations for the last 43 years.”

Donald Trump spoke to supporters in Florida after he was voted the 47th president-elect of the United States of America. Early Wednesday morning, Trump won the swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, securing the electoral college votes to become president.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” said Trump. “This will truly be the golden age of America.”

You can see Trump’s full speech below.