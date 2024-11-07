For the first time in franchise history, the Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a perfect 9-0 start, following a resilient 131-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

THIS TEAM IS IN THE RECORD BOOKS. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZeLiBX8HmY — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 7, 2024

Cleveland faced a tough challenge, trailing by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. However, the Cavs stormed back with a 23-11 run to close the first half, tying the score at 59. Donovan Mitchell then took charge in the third quarter, dropping 29 points and leading the Cavs to a 40-29 advantage that gave them control for the rest of the game.

Cleveland joins an elite group as only the sixth team since 2000-01 to start a season 9-0, with the 2022-23 Milwaukee Bucks being the most recent.

Kenny Atkinson has just become the first coach in @NBA history to start 9-0 in his first year with a new team! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/GX7RfnGyQW — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 7, 2024

Cleveland has already hit the 130-point mark in four games this season, matching last year’s total and coming just one game shy of the franchise single-season record.

Mitchell scored 20 of his points in the second half. In contrast, Jarrett Allen (16 points, 14 rebounds), Caris LeVert (16 points, six rebounds, six assists), and Evan Mobley (15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks) each made significant contributions.

After the win, Allen remarked, “It shows how we are willing to fight for each other, to go any length to get the win together.”