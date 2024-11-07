Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens, and Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin have been named NFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for Week 9.

Barkley led the Eagles to a 28-23 victory over Jacksonville, accumulating 199 scrimmage yards (159 rushing, 40 receiving) and scoring two touchdowns. He is now the second player in NFL history to achieve at least 110 scrimmage yards in seven of his first eight games with a team, joining Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson. This is Barkley’s sixth Offensive Player of the Week award and his third this season, making him only the second Eagle, alongside Michael Vick, to earn the honor three times in a season. He also surpasses Kerry Collins as the Penn State alum with the most Player of the Week awards.

Rookie Kamren Kinchens played a crucial role in the Rams’ 26-20 overtime win over Seattle, logging three tackles and two fourth-quarter interceptions, including a 103-yard return for a touchdown. This return is tied for the longest interception return by a rookie in NFL history, and it’s the longest fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown by a rookie. Kinchens becomes just the second Rams rookie to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors and joins an elite list of former Miami Hurricanes to do so as a rookie.

Blake Gillikin’s precise punts were instrumental in Arizona’s 20-9 win over Chicago. He punted four times, with three landing inside the 20-yard line and two inside the 10. This is his first Special Teams Player of the Week award, placing him in the company of Jeff Feagles and Ben Graham as the only Cardinals punters to earn this honor, and making him the first Penn State punter to win the award.