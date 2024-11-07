Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Fanatics Collectibles have announced a partnership to produce limited-edition trading cards for MVP’s star-studded roster of fighters. This includes Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano, H20 Sylve, Shadasia Green, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, and Neeraj Goyat.

This collaboration marks a major moment in collectible sports history, especially as Jake continues to bridge the gap between entertainment, sports, and fandom. This is the first-ever opportunity for fans to collect MVP fighter trading cards and an exclusive way to own a piece of the Paul vs. Tyson bout with Paul signing exclusive Topps “relic cards” featuring pieces of his shoes, socks, and handwraps from the historic Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. Also, each fighter will be signing a limited number of their trading cards. Jake Paul will be featured in multiple Topps products in 2025, joining an elite group of athletes signed by Fanatics Collectibles.

“This partnership with Fanatics Collectibles is a huge moment for MVP and our fighters,” says MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “It allows us to celebrate their achievements while giving fans an exclusive chance to own a piece of history. We’re always looking for new ways to elevate our athletes and engage with fans, and these limited-edition cards will be the first of many exciting collectibles to come.”

“I’m pumped to team up with Fanatics to bring these cards to life”, says Paul about the historic collaboration. “Not only is this the first time fans can get their hands on MVP fighter collectibles, but these relic cards from my fight with Tyson are gonna be crazy. It’s a chance for fans to literally own a part of one of the biggest fights in history. Thank you Fanatics for making this all possible and helping us take MVP to the next level.”