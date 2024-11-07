New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass have been named AFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for Week 9.

Wilson led the Jets to a 21-13 victory over Houston on Thursday Night Football, catching nine passes for 90 yards and scoring two second-half touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. This is Wilson’s first Player of the Week award, making him the fourth Jets receiver to win the honor and the first former Ohio State receiver since 2018’s Michael Thomas.

Hendrickson dominated on defense in the Bengals’ 41-24 win against Las Vegas, posting a career-high four sacks, along with a forced fumble and a pass defended. This performance makes him the league leader in sacks with 11 and marks his second Player of the Week award. He joins Bengals legends Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap as defensive linemen with multiple wins and becomes the second former Florida Atlantic player to earn this honor more than once.

Bass was crucial in the Bills’ 30-27 triumph over Miami, hitting a 61-yard game-winning field goal with just five seconds left. He also nailed two other field goals from 40 and 49 yards. This is Bass’ first Player of the Week award, making him the first Bills kicker recognized since Stephen Hauschka in 2018 and the third former Georgia Southern kicker to earn this honor, joining Rob Bironas and Younghoe Koo.